Fatal crash: Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal Todmorden collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Todmorden.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Bacup Road in Todmorden shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of crash.

The force said a 34-year-old man was travelling down the road on a a black Beatbike Toba electric pedal cycle, towards Clough Foot, when he lost control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal Todmorden collision

The rider suffered a serious head injury and despite receiving medical attention was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating how this incident occurred and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

“The log reference is 1631 of 4 August.”