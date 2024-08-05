Fatal crash: Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal Todmorden collision
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Bacup Road in Todmorden shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of crash.
The force said a 34-year-old man was travelling down the road on a a black Beatbike Toba electric pedal cycle, towards Clough Foot, when he lost control.
The rider suffered a serious head injury and despite receiving medical attention was pronounced dead at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating how this incident occurred and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.
“The log reference is 1631 of 4 August.”