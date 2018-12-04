Father Christmas will be visiting these Brighouse streets in the run up to Christmas

Father Christmas is coming to visit Brighouse children in the run up to Christmas on a festive float, and here's where you can see the man himself.

The float, which is organised by Project Local, will be visiting local streets from Monday, 17 December to Friday, 21 December, starting at 6pm, each day.

Here is where Santa will be visiting:

Monday, Smithy Carr area: Bracken Road, Cawcliffe Road, Oakroyd, Slead Avenue, Granny Hall, Halifax Road, Garden Road, Rayner Road, Dewhurst Road.

Tuesday, Hipperholme area: Bradley Close, Bramley Lane, The Grove, The Drive, The Avenue, Knowle Top Road, Park Close, Lydgate Park, Westfield Avenue, Westfield Drive.

Wednesday, Bailiff Bridge area: West Avenue, Wakefield Road, Ryecroft Close, Greenfield Avenue, Fairless Avenue, Shirley Grove, Aysgarth Avenue, Nunlea Royd, Bentley Avenue, Victoria Road, Broadacres, Tufters Fold, Imperial Close, Victoria Chase, Beechwood Park, Prospect Way, Cedar Grove.

Thursday, Woodhouse area: Woodhouse Lane, Long Fallas Crescent, Shaftsbury Avenue, Armitage Avenue, Archbell Avenue, Glyndon Close, Daisy Road, Wherwell Road, Stratton Road, Stratton Park, Danebury Road, Woodhouse Gardens, Woodhouse Lane.

Friday, Healey Wood area: Toothill Avenue, Greystone Court, Lyndhurst Grove Road, Lyndhurst Avenue, Long Ridge, Healey Wood Road, Healey Wood Gardens, Victoria Place, Gooder Lane and Rastrick Common, School Green, Hions Close, Scholey Road, Sunnydale Avenue.

