Fifth day without power for some Calderdale residents it by Storm Arwen

Some people are still without power

While most people have had their power restored, there are still homes in parts of Halifax, Luddenden, Norland, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden yet to be reconnected.

Hundreds of Calderdale homes were left without electricity after Storm Arwen hit on Friday night.

Northern Powergrid says it has been taking its customer support vehicles around those areas hit, providing hot water, drinks, mobile phone charging and winter warmer packs.

A dedicated storm update and assistance email channel has also been opened so customers can share their contact details and receive proactive updates. Customers still affected should email [email protected] with their full name, address and mobile telephone number.

The operator has also said it will customers who have been hit by blackouts because of the storm can apply for financial compensation.

Anyone whose supply was still off on Monday, November 29 or later may be eligible for reasonable costs of alternative accommodation and food, up to £15 per person per meal.

Northern Powergrid will also contribute to other reasonably incurred costs, such as where a customer arranges for their own back-up generator.

The operator says it will consider each customer’s circumstances on a case-by-case basis. All of its vulnerable customers will be eligible. Customers who require assistance should email [email protected]

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “Across our business we have suspended routine activities to support our storm response and have deployed over 100 people to contact our affected customers or help with welfare support in worst affected communities.

“We have further bolstered our contact centre with support from other energy networks and we have added additional capacity to our website power cut checker to meet the increased demand.

“We do understand and appreciate peoples’ growing frustrations and we are very sorry for the continued impact to our customers’ lives. We thank them for their patience and understanding.”