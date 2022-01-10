Fire breaks out in Brighouse shop

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a shop in Brighouse.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:14 am
Firefighters from three stations were called.

The fire was in one room on the ground floor of the two-storey building on Lightcliffe Road when firefighters arrives shortly after being called at 12.01pm on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Teams from Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Odsal fire stations used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the flames and a specialist fan to clear smoke from the building.

FireBrighouseCleckheaton