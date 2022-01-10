Fire breaks out in Brighouse shop
Fire crews were called to a blaze at a shop in Brighouse.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:13 am
The fire was in one room on the ground floor of the two-storey building on Lightcliffe Road when firefighters arrives shortly after being called at 12.01pm on Friday.
Teams from Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Odsal fire stations used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the flames and a specialist fan to clear smoke from the building.