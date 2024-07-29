Firefighters scrambled to tackle blaze at Mecca Bingo building in Halifax town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews were called to what was Mecca Bingo in Halifax town centre after a blaze broke out on the roof.

Teams from Illingworth and Halifax fire station and an aerial ladder were deployed to the fire at the building on the corner of Broad Street and Orange Street at 2.33pn on Saturday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was found to be a small fire on the roof which crews extinguished.”

Police also attended.

Mecca Bingo in Halifax

Halifax’s Mecca Bingo closed in August 2022.

The building, which was a cinema before becoming a bingo hall, was sold at auction in December 2023 for £256,000.

Listing the building as for sale, estate agent Savills described the property as “suitable for redevelopment to provide alternative uses, including residential”.