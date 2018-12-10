Former Elland police station sold for £60,000 more than guide price

The former Elland police station has been sold for £210,000, £60,000 more than the property’s guide price, at Pugh’s recent Yorkshire and North East property auction.

The 4,500 sq ft station building on Burley Street was put up for sale by West Yorkshire Police with a guide price of £150,000.

The auction was held at Leeds United Football Club on 4 December.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “The old station’s character and location clearly had an impact on the final sale price. It’s a sizeable period property is in a busy market town, close to the M62 and it is not surprising that it sparked interest from a variety of investors.

“Securing a buyer for this large vacant building is good news for the community and it will be interesting to see what the new owners decide to do with the former police station.”

Pugh is the largest commercial auctioneer outside of London and the firm’s next property auction will be held on 19 February at the Leeds United Stadium.

