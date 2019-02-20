Full rundown on Calderdale's car parking price rises and changes

Visitors, workers and shoppers could well be faced with paying more for car parking in Calderdale from Monday.

Changes to existing parking charges will be introduced on a number of streets and in car parks across the borough.

Here is full rundown on the changes and price increases across Calderdale

Halifax Inner

In relation to the pay and display bays in Commercial Street, Union Street, Alexandra Street, Northgate, Old Market and Princess Street:

Max 1 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday – Saturday 8am to 6pm

£0.80 - 30 minutes, £1.60 - 1 hour

In relation to the pay and display bays in Ward’s End, Horton Street, Town Hall Street East, Crossley Street, Rawson Street, Powell Street, Waterhouse Street, Crown Street, Central Street, Silver Street, George Street and Cross Street

Max 2 hour stay, No return within 1 hour, Monday – Saturday 8am to 6pm.

£0.80 - 30 minutes, £1.60 - 1 hour, £2.40 1 hour 30 minutes, £3.20 - 2 hours

Halifax Outer

In relation to the pay and display bays in Mount Street, Back Lord Street, St James Road, Great Albion Street, Victoria Street, Northgate, New Road, Clare Road, Union Street, Prescott Street, Coleridge Street, Pine Street, Blackwall, Harrison Road, Trinity Road, Carlton Terrace, Carlton Street, Powell Street, Bull Close Lane, Regent Street, Carlton Place, Wade Street, Dispensary Walk, Upper Kirkgate, Berwick Street & Alfred Street East:

Regulation. Max 4 hour stay, No return within 2 hours, Monday – Saturday 8am to 6pm.

New Tariff: £0.60 per hour

In relation to the pay and display bays in Akroyd Place:

Regulation: Max 2 hour stay, No return within 2 hours, Monday – Saturday 8am to 6pm.

New Tariff £0.60 per hour

In relation to the pay and display bays in Godfrey Road and Dryclough Lane:

Regulation: Max 4 hour stay, No return within 2 hours, Monday - Friday 8am to 7pm.

New Tariff £0.90 per hour

In relation to the pay and display bays at the north eastern end of Dudwell Lane:

Regulation: Monday - Friday 8am to 7pm.

New Tariff: £0.90 per hour

Halifax Car Parks

Regulation: Monday to Friday

New Tariff: 50p per hour or part thereof, with a maximum charge of £3.50.

Regulation: Saturday

New Tariff: £1.00 all day

Brighouse

In relation to Daisy Street Car Park and Owler Ings Car Park

New Tariff: 60p per hour

In relation to Commercial Street Car Park, Bethel Street Car Park and Parsonage Lane Car Park

New Tariff: 70p per hour

Hebden Bridge

In relation to Market Place Car Park, Garden Street Car Park and New Road Car Park

New Tariff: 70p per hour

In relation to St Pol Square Car Park & St Georges Square Car Park

New Tariff: 80p per hour

In relation to Station Road Car Park

New Tariff: 50p per hour (Monday to Sunday)

In relation to the pay and display bays in Hangingroyd Lane, Valley Road and Regent Street

Regulation: Monday – Sunday, 8am to 6pm

New Tariff: £0.70 per hour

In relation to the pay and display bays in Old gate/The Buttress:

Regulation: Monday – Sunday, 8am to 6pm.

New Tariff: £0.80 per hour

Sowerby Bridge

In relation to Tuel Lane Car Park

New Tariff: 50p per hour

Elland

In relation to Boxhall Road Car Park and Coronation Street Car Park

New Tariff: First hour free, then 50p per hour