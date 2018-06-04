Gallery: Brighouse shines at annual 1940s weekend

Thousands of people stepped back in time for a weekend of food, dancing and fun at the annual Brighouse 1940s weekend.

Plenty of visitors got into the 1940s spirit and dressed for the occasion with land girls, soldiers and even Winston Churchill walking the streets.

A vintage market ran through the town centre featuring delicious food and lots of crafts and live performances kept visitors entertained throughout the two days.

A full-size replica Spitfire was on display along with over 40 vintage military and civilian vintage vehicles. A miniature train and a fairground provided fun for the youngsters.

The annual event is organised by the Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI), a voluntary group of retailers and businesses who develop, organise and manage some of the town’s most popular events.

