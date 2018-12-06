Halifax clubbers are invited to ‘Give a Kid a Quid’ this Christmas in charity drive

Love Island star Chris Hughes is backing a Christmas children’s charity drive by Halifax club ATIK which is asking clubbers to ‘Give a Kid a Quid’.

Festive revellers at the Commercial Street venue are being invited to donate spare change to the Echo Trust to benefit local children’s charities.

The Echo Trust was set up in 2002 by The Deltic Group, the UK’s largest operator of premium late-night bars and clubs.

Since then it has raised more than £2.5 million and supported causes ranging from children’s charities to children’s hospitals.

General manager Adi Broadhead said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we’re sure our customers will respond generously to our appeal. ‘Give a Kid a Quid’ is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of local young people in our community.”

The appeal is on now and runs until New Year’s Eve.

