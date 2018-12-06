Here is the winning Charity Christmas Carol from former Calderdale student

A former student from Crossley Heath School, Halifax came out on top in a new competition to compose a Charity Christmas Carol, which has now been recorded and released.

‘Carol for Yorkshire’ is a new competition by Greenhead College, Huddersfield in collaboration with Musica Kirklees, which saw students from schools across the district compose their own song.

In September, Greenhead College’s Louis Enright, 17, was announced the winner with his composition ‘What Would Jesus Say’.

Louis’ carol has been recorded and released in aid of raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation; a children’s charity who make the wishes of seriously ill children become reality.

It was performed by approximately 125 singers from the Greenhead College Choir and three surrounding primary schools.

As well as raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the aim of this festive endeavour is to bring together children of all backgrounds and experiences using music and the Christmas spirit.

Simon Jacobs, Head of the Music Department at Greenhead College, said: “We are really excited about the Carol project and it is fantastic to have three local primary schools working alongside us. It is wonderful to see our sixth form students performing with younger students on a large scale project such as this one.

"The Carol written by Greenhead A1 student Louis Enright is a really challenging piece with some magical harmony. I can't wait to see what the public make of it!"

There are several ways to donate to the cause through Just Giving or by texting an amount of your choice, for example, to donate £10, text GCOL55 £10 to 70070.

You can also download the Carol for £0.99 from both Amazon and iTunes.

