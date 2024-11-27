Video shows a cute fox pottering around on Steve Midgley's snow-coated car in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An adorable video shows a cheeky fox playing in the snow on a man’s car in Halifax.

CCTV from the early hours of November 19 shows the fox frolicking on Steve Midgley's new car. One of the six trail cameras Steve has dotted around his home caught the fox’s fun in the snowy weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the footage, the fox is seen attempting to jump onto the car’s snow-covered bonnet twice, before finally making it on its third attempt. The fox jumps and slides down the car’s windscreen, before sliding back to the ground.

A fox plays in the snow on Steve Midgley's car. | Steve Midgley / SWNS

Steve, a wildlife photographer, shared the incredible footage on his Facebook page 'Steve Midgley Wildlife Photography'. It has now had over one million views.

Steve, 62, said: "I'd seen the forecast so had to put a camera out. I've been feeding the foxes for about seven or eight years and I have three or four coming most nights along with other visitors. I think this is one of this year's cubs (Kate Brush is its mum) and it really just seemed to be playing. I've never seen them on any of the cars on the street before so it must just have been having fun. There were paw prints all over the roof as well!

"The feedback I've had has been amazing and mostly positive, however there's a few people out there who are more concerned about scratches on my car than the welfare of our wildlife. The car is brand new, there isn't a mark on it and at the end of the day it's just a car. Give me wildlife everyday!"