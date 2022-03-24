Halifax MP calls for debate on banning disposable barbecues across UK

Holly Lynch's application for the 'potential merits of banning disposable barbecues' to be discussed has been given the go ahead and the debate will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The MP's call follows many devastating moorland fires linked to disposable barbecues.

Earlier this month, West Yorkshire Fire Service warned that lighting barbecues or any fires on moorland can incur a prison sentence as well as destroy precious countryside.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been devastating moorland fires linked to disposable barbecues

The service's Wildfire Lead Officer Richard Hawley said “As the days get longer and we all get to enjoy some long-awaited sunshine, we want to stress the seriousness and importance of the public spaces protection orders in place in rural districts across the region which include a ban on moorland fires, barbecues or fireworks.

“When our crews are called to these completely avoidable incidents, there is not only a high financial cost, but they are taken away from protecting our communities in other areas.

“Working with the National Trust and other partners, our #BeMoorAware campaign was launched last year to try and prevent dangerous fires in our beautiful countryside. If you see a fire or someone using a barbecue on moorland call 999 and ask for fire.”