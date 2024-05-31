Halifax water rescue: Firefighters and specialist water crew called to incident on Copley Lane
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person from water in Halifax.
Firefighters from four stations along with specialist water rescue crew, were called to help the person on Copley Lane, Halifax at 7pm yesterday (Thursday).
They were dragged from the water by firefighters and left in hands of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Firefighters from Halifax Fire Station, Illingworth Fire Station, Bingley Fire Station, Rastrick Fire Station attended.