Head of Halifax children’s charity honoured to meet The Queen at Windsor Castle reception

The co-founder of a Halifax children’s charity says it was “a great honour” to meet The Queen at Windsor Castle as part of a special reception.

Simon Widdop, from Illingworth, runs the Yorkshire Children’s Trust, and was one of only 200 charities from across the country to be chosen for the event.

The charity, based on Commerical Street, was founded after Simon’s daughter Leigh-Anne got cancer when she was five-years-old and spent a full year in hospital.

“It was a great honour and she excels at putting everyone at ease. She met each of us individually as we were presented and she immediately showed an interested in the charity pin badge I was wearing and I explained it was the logo of the charity. “She asked how the charity was started and thanked me for attending.

“Windsor Castle is an amazing place and I was eager to see it again, so took the public tour with my wife the day after the event.

“I would like to personally thank everyone that has supported the charity, without which we would not have received this kind invitation.

“Yorkshire Children’s Trust may be small, but is a team of people who are dedicated to helping to support the most vulnerable children in the region.”