Macmillan bus will tell residents how to safe in the sun this summer

Free, cancer information and support is coming to Brighouse on Wednesday 13 June.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting Tesco on Huddersfield Road with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by from 9am to 4pm.

Now that summer is almost here, the team will also be providing specialist information about sun safety and skin cancer. They will however be unable to perform skin checks.

Hazel Greaves, from the mobile information team, said: “Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun. This may be long term exposure, or short periods of intense sun exposure and burning. Using sunbeds can also increase your risk. Our team will be on hand to answer questions about sun safety and for any other cancer-related queries.”

For details visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo