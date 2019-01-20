Specialist support on hand in Calderdale for people struggling with mental health

On so-called Blue Monday, people in Calderdale experiencing common mental health conditions are being encouraged to seek help from a team of local NHS specialists.

Blue Monday is a name given to a day in January (typically the third Monday of the month) claimed to be the most depressing day of the year.

Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT), run by South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust helps people get quick and easy access to the best type of therapy for common mental health conditions such as anxiety, stress and depression. It can also help people to make changes in their lives and address current problems.

The team of qualified and experienced professionals offer online treatments, telephone treatments, and face to face treatment.

By 2020/21 it’s expected that over 1.5 million people with common mental health problems each year will access psychological therapies.

Deborah Blakeston, team leader, said: “The festive period can be a difficult time for many people, with lots of people finding it stressful, lonely and isolating. If you are struggling, you don’t have to try to cope alone. The IAPT service is delivered in centres around Calderdale and each person is offered an assessment to determine if IAPT is the right service for them. If the service is appropriate for you, we will work with you to explore the problems you are facing and identify how best to deal with them.”

