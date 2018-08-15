These Calderdale GP practices will now be open in the evenings and at weekends

Patients registered with GP practices in Calderdale can now access evening and weekend appointments, seven days a week, including Bank Holiday.

As part of the Improved Access Service, people registered with a GP Practice in Calderdale can access pre-bookable appointments from 6.30am – 8.00pm Monday to Friday, weekend appointments from 10:00am-2:00pm every Saturday and Sunday. Appointments are also available between 10:00am – 11.30am on Bank Holidays.

Dr Majid Azeb Clinical Vice-Chair at NHS Calderdale CCG, said: “We know that many people struggle to access GP appointments at a time that suits them. That’s why we’ve worked with GPs to improve peoples’ access to primary medical services.

“We want to transform the way that health and care is provided in Calderdale, and this service does just that. We’re excited that soon we’ll be able to improve access even more through the use of technology many people already have access to on smartphones and tablets.

”By investing in these services we’ve been able to make clinical advice more readily available and accessible to people who find GP appointments at more traditional times difficult to fit into their lives due to commitments such as work or childcare.”

GPs, practice nurses and other healthcare professionals from Calderdale GP Practices are providing the service, which is run by Pennine GP Alliance and commissioned by NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

All appointments are held at Improved Access Hubs, which are Spring Hall Medical Practice in Halifax, Station Road Surgery in Sowerby Bridge, and Southowram Surgery.

Patients should speak to their own practice to find out more and to book an appointment.

There are also plans to make telephone and video consultations with medical professionals available, improving access to health care and advice even further.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Executive Director Pennine GP Alliance and a GP at Spring Hall GP Practice in Halifax, said of the service: “We can offer the majority of services provided by your registered GP Practice but with the flexibility of time offered outside their core hours.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback from patients and practices alike for our Improved Access Service. Patients who would otherwise need to take a day off work to visit their GP, Pharmacist or Nurse, for example, have noted the benefit of being able to see a clinician at a time more convenient to them. Others have been impressed by the speed with which they can see a clinician.

For more information on all of the NHS Services available in Calderdale, click here