Heatwave: More than 2,300 calls to West Yorkshire firefighters yesterday including Calderdale garden centre blaze

There were 2,322 calls taken by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's control team over the 24 hours.

That included 1,253 emergency 999 calls.

Crews were called to 275 incidents.

The damage caused by the fire in an office at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre

These included a blaze at popular Todmorden garden centre Gordon Rigg Garden, Home and Leisure, on Rochdale Road, at 5.20am yesterday.

The fire damaged an office and the garden centre is open as usual.