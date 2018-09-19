Here's everything you need to know about The Cragg Challenge

This weekend will see a number of participants put on their running shoes, get on their bikes and take on The Cragg Challenge.

This year’s challenge will be held on Sunday (September 23) and will feature running and cycling events on the longest continuous climb in England.

There will be a 5k, 10k and 10 mile run along with a cycling event and The Collinge Climb, a relay event for school children.

Read: Calling all volunteers to help keep bonfire tradition alive in Heptonstall

The schedule for Sunday (timings are approximate and may be subject to change):

9am: B6138 Closes (from Blackstone Edge to Mytholmroyd, diversions in effect)

9.15am: Cycle Climb

10.15am: Collinge Climb (Schools Relay)

11.15am: Escorted access for residents

11.30am Return of Collinge Climb participants to start-finish line

11.45am: End of secreted access

12pm: 10-mile run starts

12.10pm: 10K run starts

12.20pm: 5K run starts

2pm: Prize Ceremonies

2.15pm: Calderdale Charity Tractor Run arrives (Tractor Park on fields at Dauber Bridge)

2.30pm: Road re-opens

4pm: Tractor Display closes

This year there will also be “Eddie’s Heroes Challenge” on Saturday (September 22) which will see cyclist Shaun Donnelly will be completing as many Cragg Vale climbs as possible in a 10-hour period.

Read: Cause of major Calderdale water main bursts revealed