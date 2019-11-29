How you can experience the magic of Calderdale markets this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and Calderdale markets are hosting a selection of fabulously festive events.

Father Christmas a will take time from his busy schedule to visit Halifax Borough Market on tomorrow (Saturday November 30,) and December 7, 14, 19 and 22 December.

The reindeer and talking post box display in Halifax market

Magical animatronic reindeer and a speaking post box are also in place in the market throughout the festive period

Calderdale Council’s Markets Manager, John Walker, said: “All of Calderdale’s markets are particularly special at Christmas and are great places to buy Christmas gifts or food for the festive season.

“This year there’s a packed programme of Christmas events at markets across the borough, with festive music, entertainment, and of course some wonderful food and drink to get you in the Christmas spirit.”

Halifax Borough Market will also open late on Thursday 19 December 19 and in addition to the usual stalls, there will be a range of entertainment, including music, mulled wine and a visit from Santa.

Festive entertainment will be taking place throughout December in Albany Arcade and around the clock in the middle of Halifax Borough Market.

Musical treats will be provided by a number of choirs and brass bands, providing the perfect festive accompaniment to shopping.

A special day of music and entertainment will also take place on Sunday December 22 with local musicians performing around the market and a variety of activities for children.

At Todmorden Market Hall there will be a special Christmas market with workshops and Santa’s grotto as part of the town’s light switch on event on Saturday November 30

On Friday December 20 the town’s market will also host a Festive Fryday event, which will be a feast for the senses with a great selection of delicious food on offer.

On Saturday December 21 the Market Hall will host a Produce Market where visitors can stock up on Christmas food in time for the big day itself.

Along with over 50 stalls packed with locally produced food and crafts, Hebden Bridge Open Market has the town’s junior brass band playing on Saturday November 30 from midday.

The market will also stay open late for people to enjoy the festive atmosphere and on Sunday 1 December the town crier will be at the market.

The Calderdale markets team will also be assisting at Christmas market events across the borough, including Ripponden Festival Christmas Market on Saturday December 7 and Sowerby Bridge Totally Locally Market on Sunday December 8.