Huge explosion heard in Halifax as firefighters tackle garage workshop blaze

Firefighters have been tackling a huge fire in Halifax this afternoon.

The incident happened at a garage workshop off New Road this afternoon at 1.30pm.

The fire off New Road in Halifax town centre

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Odsal and an aerial unit from Huddersfield are in attendance.

A spokesperson for West Yorkhisre Fire and Rescue said the fhas taken over a 10m x 10m, section of a two storey building.

The Incident has been sectorised with two breathing apparatus, two large jets, one hose reel and one fog spike in use.

Witness reports say they heard a explosion before the fire took over the building.

Darre Dunne posted on Twitter: "West Yokshire Fire and Rescue Service doing a brilliant job tackling an aggressive fire in Halifax town centre just now. Brave people."

Smoke could be seen over the skyline in Halifax town centre as firefighters cordoned off the area.

These pictures sent in by staff from nearby business Caravan Guard show the surrounding roads being closed and an aerial appliance being used to fight the fire.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: ".West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a fire at Clare Street in Halifax town centre. Please avoid the area where possible.

"All major routes will remain open."

