Lightcliffe Academy pays tribute to teen who died on rugby team tour

A Calderdale school where teen rugby player Harry Sykes attended has paid tribute to him after his tragic death.

The 16-year-old was in France as part of a tour organised by Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when tragedy struck.

The academy announced the sad news about the teen's death on Thursday.

In a statement Lightcliffe Academy said: "It is with great sadness that we have to write of the death of a former student of Lightcliffe Academy.

"Harry Sykes had just completed his GCSEs this summer and had left to follow his dreams and become a professional rugby player with Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

"He died in France whilst on tour with the team. Harry was a popular and well liked member of our school community and will be hugely missed by staff and students.

"All students have been informed of his death in a series of assemblies and support for all students who have been impacted by this news in any way has been offered today and will continue to be available.

"All Harry’s family, including his siblings in school, are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time and we offer our sympathies and condolences to all who are grieving."

The teenager was a also a member of Queensbury ARLFC, where teams held a minutes silence before their weekend games.

Richard Daly‎, a coach for Queensbury’s under-16’s, said on the club's Facebook page: "Harry was a dream to coach, he never missed training or a game and never wanted to come off the pitch. Rugby was his life. Our heartfelt and sincerest condolences go to his family."