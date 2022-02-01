Live updates as Ash Green school fire is put out and police arrest man in connection with blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a huge fire at a school in Halifax.

By Ian Hirst
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:15 pm

You can keep up-to-date with what is happening in our blog below.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services are on the scene of a huge fire at a West Yorkshire school.

Firefighters tackling blaze at Ash Green school in Mixenden

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 23:08

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 22:06

The initial reports

Emergency services are on the scene of a huge fire on what is believed to be on the site of Ash Green school in Mixenden.

Footage shows flames coming from the top of the building.

Smoke is billowing across the skyline and many residents took to social media to share footage and pictures of the incident.

It is believed that emergency services are on the scene of the fire.

West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the fire at this stage, or any cause.

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:27

Pictures of the fire

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:21

'Thinking of the children’

Like many posts, people are thinking of the children and the whole of the community.

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:27

Video of the fire

Video shows smoke and flames from the incident

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:30

Halifax MP - Thoughts are with the school

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:30

Thoughts go out to head teacher and staff

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:36

Church sends out message of support

The Holy Nativity Church which serves parish of Mixenden and Illingworth in North Halifax as posted a message on social media.

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:37

More pictures start to emerge

Unhandled: gallery

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:45

Ten fire engines at the scene

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued this statement.

A spokesperson has said that a two storey building is 100% involved in fire.

Two breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel and three positive pressure ventilation fans are in use to prevent spread to adjacent building.

Ten fire appliances and one aerial ladder platform are in attendance.

Local residentsare being told to keep doors and windows closed.

Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 21:53

Thoughts and prayers with school - Halifax Minster

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Halifax