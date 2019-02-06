Lucky escape for driver as car crashes off M62 and gets stuck on steep embankment

A car made a dramatic exit from the M62 near Ainley Top and became stuck halfway up the embankment.

A West Yorkshire Police officer tweeted the images of the incident which occurred at around 6am on Tuesday morning just before junction 24 westbound.

Picture of the M62 crash at Ainley Top by Motorway Martin

READ MORE: Road to close 'for several hours' in Hebden Bridge after car crash

The officer known on Twitter as Motorway Martin said: "Not quite sure how the driver of this vehicle managed to end up this far up the banking!!"

Another Highways England Traffic officer, Sam Blakeborough said: "The occupants were very lucky it didn't roll over."

No one in the vehicle was injured in the incident.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.