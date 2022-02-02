Man charged with burglary and arson after huge primary school fire in West Yorkshire
Police investigating a fire at a school in Calderdale have charged a man with burglary and arson.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:55 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:56 pm
Aaron Foster, 19, of Mixenden in Halifax, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates tomorrow (Thursday).
The charges relate to a fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.