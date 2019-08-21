Man found in street with serious injuries after being hit by suspected vehicle

A man was found in the street with serious injuries after a suspected collision with a vehicle.

At 7.01pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called to a report of a seriously injured male who had been found in Roper Lane, close to the junction with Halifax Road in Queensbury.

The injured man was found in Roper Lane, close to the junction with Halifax Road in Queensbury

READ MORE: Body of woman discovered after Calderdale house blaze



Road closures were put in place while the man, who is thought to be in his thirties, was taken to hospital by land ambulance and police officers made enquiries to establish the circumstances.

He remains in hospital this morning where his condition is said to be stable.

Following enquiries overnight two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and are currently in custody.

A vehicle has also been recovered for examination.

READ MORE: Car salesman 'drove like nutter' and killed Brighouse grandmother in horror crash after cocaine and booze binge



Enquiries are continuing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1615 of 20 August, or use the reporting options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.



READ MORE: Woman suffers broken arm and has handbag stolen in Sowerby Bridge attack



READ MORE: Young man attacked and suffers facial injuries in Halifax street mugging