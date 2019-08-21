Body of woman discovered after Calderdale house blaze

The body of woman has been found after a house fire in Calderdale.

Firefighters were first called to the address in Todmorden at 11.51pm on Monday night.

Crews from Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Burnley and Illingworth extinguished the fire when they made the discovery.

Calderdale police officers were then informed about the body of woman being found.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 12.00am on Tuesday by the fire service to a report of a house fire on Holme House Road.

"Emergency services attended the property to tackle the blaze, and located the body of the female occupier inside.

"She was confirmed to have died at the scene.

"The property has been made safe and enquiries into the cause of the fire remain ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service."

