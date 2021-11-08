Man taken to hospital after accident in Ripponden

A man has been taken to hospital after an accident in Ripponden this evening.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:22 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:24 pm
Road closures were put in place

Police were called to Oldham Road at around 6.08pm to a report of a collision between a car and a man.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man, who suffered a serious head injury, was conscious and breathing, and taken to hospital for treatment.

Road closures were put in place at the scene while investigation work was carried out.

PoliceWest Yorkshire Police