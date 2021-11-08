Man taken to hospital after accident in Ripponden
A man has been taken to hospital after an accident in Ripponden this evening.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:24 pm
Police were called to Oldham Road at around 6.08pm to a report of a collision between a car and a man.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the man, who suffered a serious head injury, was conscious and breathing, and taken to hospital for treatment.
Road closures were put in place at the scene while investigation work was carried out.