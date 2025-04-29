Marks & Spencer cyber attack: When will online orders return and what will happen next? | AFP via Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the recent Marks & Spencer cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer experienced a cyberattack over Easter break. The online attack resulted in sensitive system files which included customer credentials being stolen. According to The Guardian the incident affected contactless payments and click-and-collect orders in stores across the UK. There was also another problem that affected only contactless payments.

M&S paused online and phone orders, impacting its website, M&S app, and the Sparks rewards programme. The high-street retailer shared a post on social media platform X that read: “We are truly sorry for this inconvenience, Our experienced team - supported by leading cyber experts - is working extremely hard to restart online and app shopping.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers, colleagues and partners for their understanding and support.”

When will online orders be back up and running and are M&S customers data at risk?

Marks & Spencer has not yet announced when its online services will be restored. The brand is reportedly working with a cybersecurity team to help resolve the situation.

According to reports M&S has stated that customer financial information was not affected by the cyberattack. However, customers have been advised to be cautious of potential scams. The much loved retailer has not reported any data breaches so it would seem that for now customers data is not at risk.

