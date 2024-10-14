Massed bands milestone

By Dianne Hird
Published 14th Oct 2024
150th Huddersfield ‘Massed Bands’ milestone. The splendid setting of Huddersfield Town Hall is sure to look and sound at it’s very best when Brighouse & Rastrick Band stage their historic 150th Massed Bands concert on evening of 26th October. The concert hall and band have so much in common, not just in presenting great musical performances, but the fact that both date back to 1881 – and it was coincidentally also an October date when Sir Charles Halle conducted the grand opening concert there with Huddersfield Choral Society.

As the largest venue close to their home town Brighouse & Rastrick’ inevitably played in this prestigious hall several times in the early days but were first inspired to plan their own first ‘Massed Bands’ concert in 1945. Those initiators would have been stunned to know that the series would be running, always with fantastic support, almost eighty years later.

Countless bands, and a few choirs, have performed alongside ‘B & R’ over these decades but this time the choice of Guest Band was soon obvious - The KNDS Fairey Band from Stockport. Faireys have already appeared on a record 37 previous occasions, testimony to their popularity, talent and stability from 1947 onwards.

Guest Conductor for the evening is Dr. David Thornton, now Director of Brass Band Studies at Royal Northern College of Music, and former Solo Euphonium with both bands. He then became Musical Director with ‘Brighouse’ where he made a huge impression on both colleagues and audiences so is a perfect fit for this unique anniversary.

B&R at Huddersfield Town HallB&R at Huddersfield Town Hall
The programme for this celebratory evening will dip into the countless programmes of glorious music from down the years but also bring pieces from current times to give the audience a feast of fine music performed by two great bands. Remaining tickets are available from Huddersfield Town Hall Box Office and the usual Kirklees outlets.

