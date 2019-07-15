Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Calderdale crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Cragg Vale.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision yesterday (Sunday) on Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale.

The road traffic collision happened yesterday (Sunday) on Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale. (Google Street View)

The rider came off his bike, a black Honda Chassis, while travelling in the direction of Cragg Vale from Littleborough at around 7.24pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorbike driving in the area prior to the collision, or anyone who saw two motorbikes driving in tandem in the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on our online 101 chat, quoting log number 1699 of 14/7 or by calling 101.

