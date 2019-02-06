Neighbours’ tributes to Halifax couple killed in car crash

Neighbours of an elderly couple who were tragically killed in a road crash have spoken of their shock and sadness at their death.

The couple, named locally as Eric and Marion Walsh, were killed on Monday when their car was in a collision on Halifax Road in Scholes, near the Stafford Arms pub.

The devoted couple were both in their 90’s and lived on Kenilworth Drive in Lightcliffe, Halifax.

Neighbour Graham Carr-Reason, a former Mayor of Calderdale, said: “They were a private couple, and clearly devoted to one another.

“I used to speak to Eric when he would come out of the house if I was in the garden and we would talk over the garden wall.

“They were pleasant neighbours, not intrusive. They were the sort of neighbours anyone would be pleased to have.

“When I’d take our dog for a walk, Eric would have a joke and say ‘ah, I see Charlie’s taking you for a walk again’.

“Eric liked to potter around in his garden. But you never saw one of them without the other, they were always together.

“It was devastating when we found out about it. They were a lovely couple.”

Graham’s wife Rita, who has lived on the same street as the couple for around 40 years, said: “They kept themselves to themselves, and stayed in a lot.

“They’d just popped out for a drive around, a bit of shopping and to go to the cafe, and then this happened.

“Everyone on the street is just shocked and saddened. It’s just such a tragedy.”