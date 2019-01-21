On your marks.. Here's how to get tickets for the Elbow and Embrace Piece Hall concerts

Two of the biggest names in indie music will descend on the Piece Hall this Summer after Elbow joined Embrace in booking their Halifax gig date.

The anthemic Salford band will take to the stage on Sunday June 20, two days after Embrace's eagerly-awaited homecoming gig.

Halifax rockers Embrace will perform a special homecoming gig.

And excited gig-goers will have to move fast to secure their tickets, which go on sale on Friday at 9am - via www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.

The gigs follow last year's welcoming of Grammy-award winner Father John Misty.

READ MORE: Award winning rock band Elbow coming to Halifax for Piece Hall gig

The Embrace show will see the band perform their critically-acclaimed debut album The Good Will Out 21 years after its release.

Lead singer Danny McNamara said: “We were born in Halifax and every time we’ve played there it’s been a really special gig.

READ MORE: Embrace announce spectacular homecoming gig at the Piece Hall

"Now we have the honour of playing The Good Will Out 21st Anniversary gig at the legendary Piece Hall, a massive part of Halifax’s history, with a great line up of support bands we love.

"To say we’re all really looking forward to it would be a huge understatement.”