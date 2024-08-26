One of Master Craftsman in his subject retires after 39 yrs as a College Lecturer.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Master-craftsmen of his kind in the country has chosen to retire at the end of the month from his post as an outstanding Upholstery and Furniture craft Lecturer, at Burnley College, and so looking forward to it.

Bevan Guy is known to be the longest serving lecturer from the College, an amazing 39 yrs.

Bevan has worked in this profession since him leaving High School in Todmorden,the town where he was born, then moved to Burnley several years later.

He started his apprenticeship at Vale Upholstery serving his apprenticeship ,which was of a very High Standard, so his family chose to self fund him in order for him to attend the Manchester College of Building where he was able to achieve even further Higher Qualifications, in his subject.

He then went onto work with an amazing group of fantastic upholsterers in Hebden Bridge, many who are still good friends, one of which now practices in Bacup, enabling Bevan to progress in the Manufacturing of Leather furniture….this being of very high standard most of it sold to customers in this country, but also shipped all over the world.

During his time studying (part time) at Manchester college, his Tutor Viv Powell recognised Bevan as having exceptional natural talent and dedication to his future profession, to the extent that he recommended him for a special award for his outstanding performances and achievements.

Following this Viv Powell, who was also recognised as Master Craftsman himself like Bevan was appointed as Programme Leader in the Furniture Section at Burnley College, and he recommended that Bevan be head hunted for his natural abilities and dedication to his profession, and be part of the furniture craft team.

Not only is Bevan an amazing traditional upholsterer but his knowledge about the history of furniture and his talents in the furniture trade are recognised throughout the country.

He is known in his field of work as 'The Master' for always having a solution to a problem, but also very modest in his approach.

He can even mend old machinery that has sometimes been recommended to be discarded onto the strap heap, and has been known to restore some pieces from skips, some of which he still uses in his current work.

Bevan then moved into a position of Curriculum Manager in the Construction section of the College, but still taught some Students knowing that he relished the interaction and hands on work with them.

He then took on reduced hours around 6-7 yrs ago with a view to retiring, where he taught Students with special needs, some who struggled with main stream Education. His natural ability to engage these students was and still is so rewarding for him, an area of the work he says he will so miss……as his approach has always been that in order to gain respect, one needs to show respect.

He is known from feedback from students as having enormous patience, explaining and demonstrating to them and enabling themjust how to reach perfection in their work.

Including these talents are his natural ,friendly personality, always willing to share and impart his knowledge in order for others to succeed in their chosen career, or hobby.

His abilities are endless, ranging from designing furniture, stripping and reupholstering an antique settee or chair, to making curtains, and all other soft furnishings, and pieces of furniture.

During his career he has always took a great pride in making sure everyone he taught or dealt with achieved their utmost potential, knowing that not everyone is necessarily academic,but may have a talent to succeed given the opportunity, just as he himself had. This was, and still is his philosophy in life…..sharing your own skills in order for others to achieve, should always be encouraged and never a problem.

Listed below are many of his achievements attributes, and roles both in his profession and in the community.

1. His many students have ranged from such varied backgrounds i.e non school attenders, excluded children, pupils from Special schools, plastic surgeons, a vets wife, School Inspectors and GPs

Many travelling from various places in the North, as his classes were so popular.

2. Together with ex colleagues, who were equally as talented in the furniture section of the college, up until 6-7 Yrs ago Bevan helped with achieving some of the highest accolades for the Standard of Students work in the country……in total they were awarded between. 21+ medals of the highest grades. Their achievements beat all the surrounding City colleges in the North,being up against the likes of Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.

3. Bevan and his then Principal, John Smith, who was extremely highly respected encouraged him to implement his natural abilities to work with sometimes Children/young people, who quite often have been categorised as ‘Failures’, in order for them to recognise their own abilities and succeed in Life.

Many now run their own successful businesses in other part of the world, and regularly keep touch with Bevan, as they have become his friend i.e West Indies, Australia, Brunei, Germany, and all over this country too.

He most certainly has gained respect from many as being a great tutor, providing stability in their lives, where some haven’t had that element of stability in their minor years.

Some now have also gone onto teaching in schools and Training centres.

4. For many years Bevan was an external Assessor for City and Guilds for the North of England.

5. Together with Colleagues he worked very closely with Local businesses,overseeing Apprenticeships in both upholstery and furniture craft, with both full and part time students.

6. He had a Consultancy Roll, working with the Prison Industry, regarding imparting his knowledge in his particular field in order for some prisoners to gain achievements in the Workshops.

7. Up until a few years ago, (as the College no longer takes on that role) Bevan organised annual exhibitions of Students work for many years, both in Townley Hall, and what was the G mex Centre in Manchester.

8. He undertook voluntary work in the community, working with local theatre groups, making scenery, fundraising for the local Hospice.

9. Took on the role of Working and supporting other Colleges, assisting in the development of new Qualifications.

10. Played a Major Role in the Achievement of the Construction section of the college of an upgrading from Grade 3 Status to Grade1 from OFSTED. His then manager being John Shaw, fully recognised Bevan's hard work and determination as being an outstanding contribution.

11. He Worked with mature Students who wished a change in their career, many achieved high qualifications.Many travelled quite far from towns,in the North.

Bearing in mind there are so many talented professionals who have trained and achieved their aim, to a very high Standard,manufacturing amazing furniture in this country….think it’s true to say that Bevan recognises that one needs to understand that in order for the trade to succeed, and thrive one needs to cease buying less furniture from other countries. The reason being that much of it is very poor quality, using cheap labour and as a consequence undercutting the fantastic providers of high class quality furniture in our own country.

Hopefully this new Government will recognise the importance of training apprentices to as Higher Standard as Bevan has, but at the same time create an environment where lecturers are encouraged to impart their own skills and knowledge in their own particular trade, as many have now left that environment across the colleges around the country, leaving quite a depleted workforce in many of the trades that we used to be so recognised for.

He hopes that things dramatically change in future years to come for future students,and still intends to be available taking on a consultancy roll for anyone in business who wishes to him to do so.