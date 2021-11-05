One taken to hospital after crash in Barkisland
Firefighters were called to free one person trapped after two vehicles crashed in Barkisland yesterday.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:45 am
Teams from Halifax and Huddersfield fire stations were called to the accident on Greetland Road at 11.36am.
The person who was rescued was taken to hospital.
Firefighters were also called to release someone after a vehicle crashed in Queensbury yesterday.
The crews from Illingworth and Odal fire stations were called to Syke Lane in Queensbury at 8.52am.
Once free, the freed person was left in the care of paramedics.