One taken to hospital after crash in Barkisland

Firefighters from Halifax and Huddersfield were called

Teams from Halifax and Huddersfield fire stations were called to the accident on Greetland Road at 11.36am.

The person who was rescued was taken to hospital.

Firefighters were also called to release someone after a vehicle crashed in Queensbury yesterday.

The crews from Illingworth and Odal fire stations were called to Syke Lane in Queensbury at 8.52am.