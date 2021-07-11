A welcome addition or waste of space - your reaction to the parklets in Brighouse

One of the parklets in Brighouse

The new ‘parklets’ in the town centre have seen small parts of street transformed into community spaces with seating areas and flower beds.

A number of parking spaces have been lost along Commercial Street and in Bethel Street car park where the new seating areas have been built.

The parklet work is part of the Brighouse Accelerator Scheme, funded by the Government’s Towns Fund and developed by Brighouse Town Deal Board, which is made up of representatives from the public, private and community sectors.

This is what you think of the parklets and if they are a good idea.

Victoria Oliver said: "I like the idea but those raised patterns look like trip hazards."

Tracey Jane commented: "I like them. Think there's too much negativity around at the moment and people don’t like change. We’ve had the pleasure of sitting by the canal on these and it was lovely

Steve Gough also agreed: "I can’t understand all the negativity. Anything that brightens up the centre of Brighouse inviting people to stay a bit longer and probably spend more has to be a positive thing? Only six parking spaces have been lost so it’s not a big deal is it?

However Mark Beardall wasn't so sure: "Not sure what they have achieved here is going to enhance or encourage people to visit the town centre."

Mark Pullen said: "Gathering litter between the planks already. Rodent heaven near the canal."

Tony Pinnington liked the idea but wants more things doing. "No problem with them except surely you get the basics right first. Unblock drains, street cleaning and opening the public toilets."

Peter Reynolds reserved judgement on the parklets. "Ask the shops in a few months time and see what impact it has had on their business, then you can tell if its worth it or not."