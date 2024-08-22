A629: Courier readers share their views on latest update to key Calderdale route

By Dominic Brown
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Courier readers have been giving their verdict on the new road layout along the A629.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax, with work due to be completed this summer.

The mini roundabout on Stainland Road was removed earlier this year and has been converted to be traffic signal-controlled.

Commenting on the Courier website, Gary B said: “Could they have fitted any more traffic lights on this stretch of road?

A629 roadworks on Stainland RoadA629 roadworks on Stainland Road
“Yesterday 15 cars waiting at new traffic lights to turn right onto main road but lights at red waiting for non-existent traffic coming from Sowerby Bridge.

“Previously without lights, traffic simply flowed much better.”

Dave T said: “Seemed to work better/ok before Calder & Hebble lights were switched on.

“Let’s see how it all works when the schools return and people are back at work after their summer holidays.”

Russell B said: “Lose the traffic light which currently ‘controls’ traffic from the bypass over the new bridge towards the new roundabout.

“It's unnecessary, there's no opposing traffic which would need to be given priority.”

