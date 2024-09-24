Alpha House Calderdale continues to thrive with member successes and quality accreditation

Alpha House’s latest Skills and Education cohort. .

​Alpha House Calderdale’s members have had much to celebrate in recent weeks, from a triumphant College award win to the latest graduation of their Skills and Education group.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: Alpha House offers individuals a chance at new beginnings through their residential, rehabilitation, and resettlement programs.

One member, Daniel Cooper, was thrilled to win the ‘Adult Student of the Year’ award at the Calderdale College Inspire Awards in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant achievement not just for Daniel but also for Alpha House, which continues to make a profound impact on its members.

Daniel enrolled in a six-month Awareness of Mental Health Problems Level 2 course at the college, a qualification designed for those wanting to deepen their understanding of mental health and the challenges associated with it.

Alongside his course mates, staff, and volunteers, Daniel celebrated this accomplishment at an awards ceremony held at the Victoria Theatre.

With Alpha House’s support, Daniel took the course to advance his personal development and, more importantly, to better understand his own struggles with mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel thoroughly enjoyed completing the course and noted how it had played a crucial role in his recovery and expressed his gratitude to the staff and volunteers at Alpha House, crediting them with giving him the foundation to build the life he wants.

The success doesn’t stop there — the latest group in the Alpha House Skills and Education program also celebrated their achievements, receiving their certifications for completing Alpha House’s accredited courses through the Quality License Scheme.

These courses play a vital role in rehabilitation, improving mental health, and creating growth opportunities.

Reflecting on their time at Alpha House, one member commented: “It truly has saved my life and I hope it continues to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With each success story, Alpha House reaffirms its commitment to providing a supportive and empowering environment where individuals can rebuild their lives.

Most recently, the charity received the Quality 4 Health + Wellbeing accreditation for the third time.

Local infrastructure organisation Voluntary & Community (VAC) provides this quality assurance mark for groups delivering health and wellbeing services.

In their assessment report, it was noted: “What might have started 13 years ago as a small project has since grown and in the words of the Chair gone from “strength to strength” led by Yvonne who was described as “a driving force”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A small and dedicated team of people with lived experience of recovery and multi-complex needs supporting others to turn their lives around.

"The service was described to me as “delivering”, “rewarding” and has a “great offer” which I would agree with.

“It was particularly moving to hear first-hand of the impact as well as the difference Alpha House is having on the lives of its service users who were grateful and spoke both warmly and passionately as to the support provided and of Alpha House.”

If your organisation is interested in learning about Quality 4 Health + Wellbeing, please contact [email protected]