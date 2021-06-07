Anger in Calderdale as drivers use residential streets to avoid 'huge speed bumps'

Peter Ball says an area of Rastrick has been inundated with drivers using narrow, residential streets as a way of avoiding traffic calming measures which have been put in place on a nearby route by Calderdale Council.

Mr Ball had read media reports of residents’ complaints about a situation he says is similar at Mixenden, Halifax.

He says Castlefields Road, Castlefields Crescent and Castlefields Drive are also being used to avoid what he describes as “two pairs of speed bumps…these are the largest bumps I have ever come across, they may be within the legal limit but still seem huge” which have been installed as traffic slowing measures at Field Top Road, Rastrick.

Field Top Road, Rastrick (Google Street View)

Although speed limits in the Castlefields streets have been lowered from 30 to 20 mph, he says since the bumps were installed on Field Top Road, which he describes as a wider bus route with a lot more room, an estimated by him three or four times the amount of traffic is using the Castlefields routes.

Mr Ball this is causing a range of problems and argues: “Residents that bought houses on quietish little estates are now faced with cars dashing up and down night and day.

“It seems obvious to me that before any changes are made to a road or route that a greater importance should be to also look at the effects on surrounding roads.

“It is not rocket science to think if we put up speed bumps to slow traffic down and that could cause damage to the cars, then drivers will look for ways to avoid going over the bumps and find an alternative route.

“You don’t solve the problem, you move it to another road.”

He has raised the issue with ward councillors.

A council Cabinet member said the situation at Castlefields is being monitored.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said: “We’re aware of residents’ concerns about the volume of traffic around Castlefields Road and Castlefield Drive in Rastrick.

“We’ve recently monitored the speeds and amount of traffic in this area and are reviewing the results.

“Our busy highways team are currently dealing with a number of road improvement schemes in the borough, but we will use the results from our surveys to look at options for potential future works,” she said.