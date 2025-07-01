Canon Hilary Barber

Last week I attended the launch of Vision 34 at Calderdale College which took place during the We are Calderdale event. This is the new vision for Calderdale facilitated by the Local Authority with all partners and stakeholders, to provide a sense of place and direction for the Borough. It comes at the end of Vision 2024 which culminated in the celebrations of Culturdale and the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Borough of Calderdale back in 1974 following the Local Government Review. We now need to think about how we want to shape Calderdale for the next 10 years?

Following extensive consultation – I hosted an event at the Minster for the faith communities last year at which 150 people came for an evening to help shape the vision – the team have come up with three statements that reflect what they had seen and heard: In 2034 Calderdale will be an enterprising place, full of opportunity, where we can all live a larger life; We will always be kind and welcoming. Everyone will have reason to be full of hope and this will enable us to thrive and get us through testing times; We will be celebrated for our distinctive heritage, nature and creativity that everyone can enjoy.

One of the things I cherish about living round here is that sense of purpose, receiving an invitation to help shape the community I live in, and talk about the values I want my children to adopt as they get older. There is no doubt that we are living in troubled times, with war in Europe and the Middle East, and generally less money in the system, with everyone feeling the pinch, whether it’s the cost of living or more and more charities plugging the gaps where the state sector can no longer provide. Only last week in conversation with the Leader of the Council did I hear that we are now up to 80p in every pound the Council being spent on Looked After Children and Adults in Social Care – their Statutory responsibility – leaving 20p for everything else. No wonder the Council has no money – the system is broken and Counsellors are being asked to make decisions that are sole destroying for them and all of us.

And yet, in the midst of all this gloom and doom, the people of Calderdale have a habit of shaking the dust of their feet, digging deep in terms of resilience, and looking to find ways of making things work despite the challenges. There are no easy answers to many complex questions – and anyone who tries to tell you different are telling porkies! During turbulent times we need stability and continuity – not radical change. Life in Calderdale needs to gently evolve – taking opportunities when they come, managing risk, ensuring that the most vulnerable are protected. I still worry about rising child poverty and life expectancy in some Wards being so much high than in others, and what this tells us about our values and priorities as a society? So what is your story and experience of living here? We are encouraged to write something down and send it to MyCalderdaleStory.com and post something positive about Calderdale and living here on your favourite social media platform using hashtag MyCalderdaleStory. Let’s show the world how we can make Calderdale work for everyone – young and old, poor and vulnerable, resident and visitor, and those who come seeking refuge from fear and persecution. Calderdale is a great place and I love it!