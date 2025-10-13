Canon Hilary Barber: Each year in October the Church remembers St Luke

Each year in October the Church remembers St Luke. As well as being an Apostle and an Evangelist he was also a physician. Much of Jesus ministry was concerned with healing the sick, going from village to village and town to town, healing people with all kinds of illness, be it leprosy, blindness, even mental health. St Luke draws us to think about health and wellbeing, about work life balance, and a vocation towards caring for the sick and the dying.

It’s no surprise to find that many hospitals were founded by people of faith, and that many people who work in them today are also people of faith. Huge advances have been made in terms of medical science, both at the beginning of life, and towards the end of life. Many life threatening diseases in recent years have become chronic diseases or even cured. The most important discovery is that of vaccines, protecting large numbers of the community from contracting certain illnesses. In recent years our National Health Service has come under strain with large numbers of people ending up on waiting lists to be seen and for medical intervention to take place. One of the reasons for this is that we can’t afford to have empty beds left waiting for patients, so instead, we have fewer beds with people in a cue waiting to access them. In recent years we have discovered that if we can keep people living a better life style, we can either avoid or a least slow down the effects of illness, and look to treat people at home or in the community, and away from hospital. The role of Public Health came into its own during the Pandemic, when Directors of Public Health in every Borough had to work out the vaccine programme to help bring an end to the epidemic and restore some sort of normality to our lives. Deborah Harkins is the Director of Public Health for Calderdale, and she met with faith leaders Online all the way through the Pandemic to support the community, and to coordinate vaccines and vaccine centres, often in buildings owned by the faith communities in the locality. The Minster was used to host full Council meetings, allowing space for Counsellors to socially distance, but still enable the work of the local authority to continue.

Recently, Halifax Opportunities Trust came together with Macmillan, the Cancer charity, to launch a new initiative called Calderdale Cancer Awareness. Apparently, here in Calderdale, we are struggling to talk about Cancer, with very few support groups, and large numbers of people ignoring test kits, and not seeking medical advice early enough, resulting in the death of people who might have otherwise have either survived or lived for a longer period. It would seem that as a society we are still struggling to talk about Cancer, leaving people in denial, feeling guilty, and charities and medics frustrated. Preventative care is going to become more and more important, as we try to lower waiting lists for hospital appointments and in A and E departments. Public Health, charities and the faith sector, urgently need to come together, to help encourage all of us to attend that mammogram or to use that bowel testing kit left unused. It’s better to act sooner, than end up with a camera shoved either up or down you! Let Calderdale be a healthy place for us live out our days.