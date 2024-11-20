Canon Hilary Barber: Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, forced into resigning over an issue of safeguarding from many years ago. Photo: Getty Images

​​I’m tired of hearing or listening to the news: it’s so depressing. Every media outlet seems to have its own political agenda, and it seems harder and harder to find a newspaper or a news channel that doesn’t give a twist or political slant to the story of the day.

Canon Hilary Barber writes: Last week was particularly galling for the Church of England with the Archbishop of Canterbury forced into resigning over an issue of safeguarding from many years ago, when the institution got process badly wrong, and as leader, he had to take the responsibility for himself and the institution.

I’m certainly not going to defend the Church of England – wonderful it can be on many occasions, it has always regularly shot itself in the foot, and there have always been issues of power and control, and people flexing their egos!

It very important to say that safeguarding has come a long way in recent years, and permeating through all organisations, be it the Uniformed Organisations, the BBC, education establishments, and of course the Church and all faith communities.

Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility and not someone else’s.

Across the Church of England every parish now has a safeguarding officer, officers are trained and vetted, safeguarding is on every agenda for the Council, and reported on at Annual Meetings.

Policy must not gather dust in a draw, but be culturally lived out by the whole community.

Volunteer organisations now have many policies to protect vulnerable people including diversity and equality, alongside harassment and bullying. Most organisations try really hard to make their organisation a safe place for everyone.

Sadly, things can and do go wrong sometimes. It’s a bit like the subject of bullying – bullying will always take place in certain contexts because human beings regularly misbehave for many complex reasons. Bullying happens in all schools – but good schools have policies and cultural systems in place that make the opportunity for bullying to take place minimal and contained.

Safeguarding is not dissimilar – good environments will ensure that the opportunities for grooming or unhealthy behaviour are quickly dealt with, preventing danger and minimising risk.

Much safeguarding in the Minster is focused not on children but on vulnerable adults: some are elderly and physically vulnerable; others present with mental health issues; others are socially awkward and raise anxiety for volunteers; some are mad and bad!

Let’s hope the Church of England can now get its own house in good order and concentrate on sharing the news of God’s love for the world.

If you have any worries about safeguarding, be it vulnerable children, teenagers, or adults who become vulnerable for many complex reasons, make sure you tell someone of your concern and don’t keep it to yourself. That way, we can work together as community and society in keeping everyone safe from harm, and ensure that lives are not damaged or destroyed by those who might wish to satisfy their own desires in troubling and destructive ways.