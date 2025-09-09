Column: Canon Hilary Barber

Yesterday, September 10, marked the 18th anniversary of my presentation by the Prime Minster’s Appointment Secretary, Sir William Chapman, to Stephen Platten, bishop of Wakefield, as the Vicar of Halifax. Halifax has been a wonderful place in which to live and bring up a family. I’ve fallen in love with the hills and their beauty, and I can’t imagine living away from them? My children had excellent education, both at primary and secondary school, preparing them for University and adult life.

Halifax Parish Church was rededicated Halifax Minster in 2009, following the economic crash in 2008, and the Minster has never really looked back ever since, with huge pride across the town and borough, and now standing proud with all the other Minsters and Abbeys across the country, and with an international ministry to our twin town of Aachen in Germany, and the Cathedral Church of St Peter at Kowak in Tanzania. And my work as Vicar of Halifax has allowed me to relate to the private, public, and third sectors, across the borough, Chairing many boards and committees, and in the last four years, working at the national level between the faith communities of the four devolved nations and government. It’s been a privilege to have worked alongside three Members of Parliament for Halifax, Linda Riordan, Holly Lynch, and now Kate Dearden, all of whom have been such great champions for the town and its people.

Thursday sees the start of the Halifax Heritage Festival, when many of our heritage buildings throw open their doors, and visitors come from both far and wide to marvel at what makes Halifax so magical. The Minster will be open as usual, but with guided tours for those who want to know a little more. On Thursday we shall be launching our Liturgical Plan and our Conservation Management Plan. The Liturgical Plan sets out how the Minster has been used for worship in the past, how it is used today, and some of the challenges for the future. The Conservation Management Plan provides an historical description of the Minster and sets out the significance of each part of the building. The building has changed roughly every hundred years, and it will of course continue to evolve in a gentle way, as we look to make it fit for purpose in the 21st century.

We are currently fundraising to commission a Sustainability Plan, which will help us work towards reducing our carbon foot print and working to net zero. This summer has seen the warmest summer on record in England, with the reservoirs at their lowest for many years. This is the reminder that when the Minster gas boilers end their lives in the next few years, we need to find an environmentally responsible way of heating the Minster – or perhaps more accurately, heating the people who use the Minster, rather than heating the building. I have no doubt that heating a large grade 1 medieval building will be expensive and complicated. It’s not exactly a domestic dwelling but rather more of an industrial size building, requiring specialised equipment. This autumn we look forward to welcoming thousands of people through our doors as we continue to serve the town and borough.