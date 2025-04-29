Column: Councillor Jane Scullion: Running for our lives?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The recent London Marathon was inspiring. Respect to those who ran it, including the wacky guy running with a fridge on his back, and big congratulations to those from Calderdale who met the challenge in the heat. The day before my granddaughter was just one of the school children who did the Mini Marathon down the Mall from Buckingham Palace.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She began running just eight weeks ago at the Junior Park Run in the People’s Park, Halifax. I’m a proud grandma of course, but I am also proud of what we have done as a council to provide opportunities for children to be active. Formal sports clubs play a part (shout out to all of the cricket clubs doing work with children this summer!), but being more active needs to be an embedded part of everyday life.

And being active means different things to different people, it could be running, walking, cycling, swimming, going to the gym, using the free gym equipment in our parks, dancing, cheerleading and gardening. As a council we fought hard to be one of a small number of councils in the whole country to get money for our Active Calderdale schemes from Sport England and I’m so glad we were successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I’m particularly proud of two recent ventures which happened under the Active Calderdale banner, the new space at Myrtle Park and Beat the Street in North Halifax.

"Beat the Streets"

Myrtle Park’s new playground has a focus on accessibility, with wheelchair friendly picnic tables and a fantastic new outdoor gym. It allows parents to exercise with their children, including those with special needs, and for free. One of the pieces of equipment even charges your phone, but only when you are pedalling – one to get the teenagers outside perhaps!

The fantastically successful ‘Beat the Street’ initiative which ran earlier this year in North Halifax, from Bradshaw down to Lee Mount and all points between, saw over 3,000 adults and children take part and between them they walked, cycled and wheeled over 19,000 miles. Children got into the spirit of it and enjoyed whizzing between the signs on fences and lamp posts with their cards, clocking up the points – and what do points mean – prizes.

And on a serious note, a survey afterwards showed that even when Beat the Street had finished children did more walking for fun and even adults reported spending less time just sitting and more time being active. The days of children ‘playing out’ all the time have long gone and we need to be creative about how we give today’s children some of that experience in a new way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now you might say that councils and schools should focus on just academic stuff – more maths, less fun. Why should the council get involved in promoting everyday exercise – is it just the ‘nanny state’ telling people how they should live their lives?

Councillor Jane Scullion, Leader

We would argue that it is part of our duty to public health, saving money in the long run. We know that some children starting school are falling into the obese category and are at risk of diabetes. Studies show that being out of doors is good for children’s mental health. And habits formed early in life are likely to stick with you. Start young.