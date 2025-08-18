Column: Councillor Jane Scullion: The Scourge of Fly-Tipping

Last week I found myself standing in one of Calderdale’s outstanding beauty spots, Blake Dean, near Widdop. There was a terrible mess in front of us – fly-tipping. I was out with George and Shane from the Council’s fly-tipping team. We cruised all the hot spots, from the back alleys of central Halifax to laybys on the hill-tops, hotspots that see gas canisters, tyres, bricks, diesel, sofas, mattresses; you name it.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focussed team was formed about 18 months ago. It’s unusual in councils because it brings the desk work of investigating and enforcement together with the practical work of clearing into one single team. Bringing all aspects of dealing with fly-tipping together really works. As the team said, “if you have put in the back breaking work of clearing this dumping, you really want to follow though and see that the people who did it are actually held to account for their shameful behaviour”. People think that fly-tipping is a victimless crime that doesn’t matter, and they don’t consider the cost of clearing and the cost of disposing of the dumped material. We all end paying for it as council taxpayers. And there is the very real impact of how it makes people feel about their neighbourhood. It’s vicious circle: people see litter and think well it’s already a mess, why should I bother?

The team are drawn from diverse backgrounds featuring the probation service, the Armed Forces, Police, and even teaching. That varied experience means that they have developed effective new ways of working. I saw some extraordinarily innovative things; different kind of cameras, like the wildlife cameras that are used for nature programmes on television, now being used to read number plates, or cameras with thermal imaging and even drones. Some of our council fly-tipping team are commercially trained drone pilots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It used to be that getting evidence for prosecutions was hard, searching through rubbish for identifying details to use for tracing. Few cases came to courts and the powers to seize vehicles, fine perpetrators and even imprison repeat offenders were little used.

Fly Tipping at Blake Dean

The new team are transforming that picture. As well as using new technology, they have developed good relationships with local police forces, as well as our neighbouring councils. They have developed good analysis of where to target because much of our fly-tipping happens near our borders, at night, on the tops. Although our town centres, especially Halifax and Brighouse, also see their fair share. The team are onto the repeat offenders, particularly those chancers, sorry criminals, who take money off honest people to dispose of their waste and then go and tip it over a wall.

Since the team’s creation the picture is changing, with 19 vehicles seized so far and more prosecutions on the way! Doing things differently and keeping a relentless focus is working. The dodgy businesses, the lazy landlords and the shameful characters who dump their waste on our streets are on notice: you will be caught, you will be fined. We are proud of our borough, and we won’t let you mess it up.