Column: Councillor Paul Bellenger: Elections: The Cornerstone of Democracy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elections are fundamental to democratic societies, being the primary method by which citizens exercise their political rights and influence the governance of their country. Their importance extends beyond merely choosing leaders; elections embody the principles necessary for a healthy democracy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of democratic elections is the concept of representation. Elections allow citizens to choose who will represent their interests and advocate for their needs. They ensure that diverse voices and perspectives are included in decision-making, reflecting the varied nature of society. Elections influence the policies and laws that affect our daily lives.

Elections are also a crucial tool for holding leaders to account. In a democracy, elected officials are answerable to the people who put them in power. Regular elections enable citizens to evaluate the performance of their leaders and decide whether they deserve to continue in office. This is vital for ensuring that leaders act in the best interests of their constituents and for preventing abuses of power. When officials know they must face the electorate, they are more likely to govern responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elections also provide an opportunity for citizen participation, empowering individuals to engage in the political process, express their opinions, and contribute to the direction of their country. This fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility, encouraging citizens to become informed about political issues and involved in civic life. Voting is a powerful expression of one's voice, allowing everyone to have a role in shaping their society.

User (UGC) Submitted

A fair and transparent electoral process confers legitimacy on governments, with the authority of leaders being acknowledged and respected. Social order is maintained when citizens view their government as rightful and just. In contrast, the absence of elections or the presence of fraudulent elections can lead to widespread discontent, protests, and conflict, undermining the stability of a nation.

Another vital function of elections is facilitating the peaceful transition of power. In democratic systems, elections provide an orderly way for leadership to change hands. This helps to prevent the power struggles and violence common in non-democratic regimes. By establishing a regular cycle of elections, democracies ensure that political change occurs smoothly, contributing to long-term stability and peace.

Elections encourage the political competition essential for a vibrant democracy. Political parties and candidates must compete for the support of voters by presenting their ideas, policies, and visions for the future. This fosters innovation and responsiveness, as parties seek to address the concerns and aspirations of the electorate. It also provides voters with choices, allowing them to select the candidates and parties that best align with their values and priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all these reasons, then, elections are a cornerstone of democratic governance. By understanding the importance of elections, we can appreciate the vital role they play in maintaining and strengthening democracy.