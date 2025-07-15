Column: Jordan Baker: Calderdale proves dementia is no barrier to talent

The Calderdale Dementia Friendly Community (CDFC) once again proved that a dementia diagnosis doesn’t have to limit potential, as they hosted their second Dementia Has Got Talent show this past May.

Held the Saturday before Dementia Action Week (19–25 May), the event invited those affected by dementia to enjoy an uplifting afternoon of music, singing, dancing, and joyful performances.

CDFC champions dementia-friendly work across Calderdale and continues to inspire others to make inclusivity the norm in all areas of community life.

Now in its second year, the event was proudly sponsored by Bluebird Care and recognised as a CultureDale legacy project, with promotion and coverage by Assiduous Productions.

Talent shines at every stage of life

The afternoon was hosted by Ukulele Henry and Sarah Jay, who entertained the crowd between performances with fun and laughter.

The event opened with Pam Dimbleby, daughter of the late Nora Barton – the oldest ever Britain’s Got Talent contestant, appearing in 2020 aged 96. Despite living with Alzheimer’s, Nora wanted to show that life doesn't stop after diagnosis, and dreams are still worth chasing.

A lifelong singer from Brighouse, Nora achieved her dream of performing at the London Palladium before sadly passing away in 2021. Pam now proudly carries her mother’s legacy forward, including performing in her memory at this event.

A crowd favourite, Mary returned to the stage once again. Having started piano just two years ago with help from a young student, she’s now 82, living with both Parkinson’s and dementia, and opened her performance with: “This is what you CAN do if you’ve got Parkinson’s or dementia.”

She played three pieces: If You Really Love Me, Yesterday, and her personal favourite, The Impossible Dream, a song that resonates deeply with her, as she feels her own “impossible dream” has come true.

The afternoon was filled with applause, pride, and moments of inspiration. Every performance reminded us that a diagnosis doesn’t define a person or their future.

It was especially moving to watch Phil, a passionate poet, find the courage to read his poems aloud. Lucy, a regular at Memory Lane Café, gave a beautiful vocal performance at the age of 98. Her renditions of The Loveliest Night of the Year and Wonderful World touched everyone in the room.

Graham, also from Memory Lane, played his guitar and delivered a heartfelt set including Hotel California, Till There Was You, and The Way We Were (Memories).

Dementia Has Got Talent showed it’s never too late to shine, try something new, or share your story. We’re already excited to see what next year brings!

CDFC is committed to building a borough where those living with dementia, and those who support them, feel understood, included, and valued. Through regular events, partnerships and projects, CDFC is breaking stigma and raising awareness, proving life with dementia can still be vibrant, joyful and full of purpose.

To get involved or learn more, visit: https://calderdaledementiafriendlycommunity.co.uk/