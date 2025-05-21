Column: Jordan Baker: The Abacus Project: Building Financial Confidence in the Charity Sector.

Since launching in July 2024, the Abacus Project has been quietly transforming how charities manage their finances while creating valuable, skills-based volunteering opportunities for people aiming to enter or return to the UK financial sector.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Claire Welling at WYCAS (West Yorkshire Community Accounting Service), the project fills a vital gap. Many smaller charities lack the knowledge, tools, or capacity to manage their accounts confidently. From missing cashbooks to outdated records, the challenges are real.

Abacus addresses this by pairing VCSE (voluntary, community and social enterprise) organisations with trained volunteers who provide free, hands-on financial support. In return, volunteers, many facing barriers to employment, gain practical experience in charity finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some are working toward their AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) qualification. Others, like Saisha, a trained accountant returning to work after a career break, use Abacus as a pathway back into employment.

A new volunteer placement is signed up through the Abacus Project

“It’s a long journey. It’s not easy,” says Saisha. “But I’ve always wanted to be an accountant. Claire is very supportive and kind, and WYCAS are always here if I’m struggling with anything. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Before placements begin, each volunteer completes three WYCAS-led sessions covering charity finance principles and tools like the WYCAS cashbook and QuickBooks Online.

Claire, who leads the project, explains the matchmaking process: “We identify charities, often ones we’ve helped with their accounts. Many are small community groups with limited resources, sometimes just one person managing the books. We assess their needs and pair them with a volunteer who’s ready to make an impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One early placement involved a small group with a major backlog. The volunteer brought the records up to date and has continued to offer support.

“They can now make decisions based on reliable information,” Claire says. “And for the volunteer, it’s career-changing experience.”

Recent placements have had overwhelmingly positive results. Light Up Black and African Heritage Calderdale (LightUpBahc) is one of the latest to benefit. The group supports people of African descent and Black and Minority Ethnic communities across Calderdale and Leeds.

“For me, even the little time I’ve spent with WYCAS has made my job easier,” says Bola, Chair of LightUpBahc. “Sitting down to look at our finances and keep things up to date helps us so much. It’s a big stress removed. They’re doing something great for the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 100 members, LightUpBahc offers cultural events, advice, and essential support to people facing exclusion, unemployment or financial hardship. Like many charities, service delivery is the priority, leaving little time for financial admin.

The Abacus Project not only eases that burden but helps build long-term financial resilience. It’s a win-win: charities gain stability, and volunteers build skills, experience, and confidence.

Thanks to Abacus, more people and organisations are realising the value of informed financial decision-making.