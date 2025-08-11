Column: Josh Fenton-Glynn MP: A lifetime of opportunity

Josh Fenton-Glynn MP talks to students at his old school, Calder High

In the next week students across Calder Valley will receive their GCSE and A-level results. Those letters or numbers seem like a massive crossroads, but really they should be just the start of a lifetime of opportunity.

Now is a good time for politicians like me to take stock of our education system and ask if we’re getting it right. It may seem backward looking when we talk about the actions of the previous government, but we can’t ignore that they failed a lot of children. We inherited crumbling buildings, exhausted teachers and a broken system which isn’t working for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Every young person from Calder Valley deserves opportunities in life. For some that looks like going on to study for a degree, and we have world-class universities in the UK. Others feel studying for apprenticeships and getting into work at a younger age is the right choice for them.

For many years politicians of all parties have broadly agreed we aren’t doing enough for students who don’t go to university, and we need to focus on developing skills. However, there has been little action to address the problem. That is where I hope this government will be different.

Currently, 1 in 4 people working in the UK are underqualified for their jobs. We aren’t encouraging enough young people to take up apprenticeships or other specialist qualifications. Only 1 in 10 of our workforce hold an NVQ or technical qualification, whereas around twice the number of people in Germany and three times as many in Canada are qualified in those skills.

Over summer I have spent time talking to manufacturing businesses in Calder Valley and organisations delivering training in that sector. From valves to mixing desks, products start life here and find their way all over the world. They told me young people aren’t getting enough opportunities at school to develop practical skills. The manufacturing workforce is ageing, there are thousands of vacancies, and frankly they haven’t had enough support in developing the next generation.

We need young people to know manufacturing and engineering can be fulfilling careers, and this government have promised action to make it happen. We will make entry requirements for maths and English more flexible, so they don’t act as a barrier to potentially life-changing apprenticeships. We are also increasing investment in apprenticeships to £3bn annually and introducing a Youth Guarantee, so all 18 to 21 year-olds have access to employment support, training or apprenticeships.

Skills England was founded in June this year. They are tasked with ensuring our apprenticeships develop the right skills. They will also work with regional mayors like Tracy Brabin to make sure courses deliver the skills we need for businesses based here in West Yorkshire, rather than trying to make them fit national templates.

As your MP I will continue to get out there, listen to employers and take that message to government. Nothing is more important than our young people, giving them access to the right skills will give them and the country a bright future.