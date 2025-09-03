Column: Kate Dearden MP: Labour delivers childcare boost for Halifax families

New childcare expansion, family hubs and holiday support show Labour delivering for parents and children in Halifax.

This week, thousands of children and young people in Halifax go back to nursery and school, and for some it’s their very first day. This time of year is exciting, often filled with emotion for young people and their families.

Yet for too many of the families I speak to in Halifax, that emotion has been compounded by stress and anxiety in recent years – from the lack of places and astronomical costs in early years provision, to the growing pinch of school meals, holiday activities and uniforms.

I’m proud this Labour Government is taking action to lift that burden, delivering the largest expansion of government-funded childcare in our country’s history. This week I’ll be joining Ash Green Community Primary in Mixenden as they open their new school-based nursery. Opened as part of the first wave of 300 new and expanded nurseries, this is a tangible example of Labour delivering for families here in Halifax and making the changes needed to give every child the best start in life.

Kate Dearden MP meets with local students

This term we're also on track to deliver on our commitment to provide over half a million families with 30 free hours of childcare, worth up to £7,500 a year. That’s money going back into families’ pockets to cover food, bills or even a holiday. But it’s not just about money saved on fees. It’s about choices. Parents able to return to work or increase hours. Grandparents no longer stretched by daily drop-offs. And most importantly, every child, no matter their background, accessing high-quality early education from the start.

This Government and I are also clear: giving children the best start means going beyond the classroom walls. For many, time outside school is a chance to rest and enjoy family. For others the reality is very different.

It’s why we introduced free breakfast clubs to ensure every child gets the fuel they need for the day, and why we’re delivering Best Start Family Hubs in every community. It’s also why Government has announced long-term backing for the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme, with over £600 million for the next three years.

Over the summer, I joined 51st Pellon Scouts to see this programme in action, putting smiles on children’s faces and offering a lifeline to struggling families. With the first long-term investment in HAF since it began, we’re ending the uncertainty families faced under the previous government, when no one knew if support would return the following year.

Through this, and more, we’re delivering a proper foundation of support that works all year round, backs parents and boosts growth.

At heart it’s about children, making good on our promise to give them the very best start in life. That’s what real change looks like, change felt in family budgets and children’s futures.

